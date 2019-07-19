GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids deserve to kids, no matter their circumstance.

Today, Catholic Charities West Michigan began delivering 280 bikes, tricycles, wagons and helmets to every child in their foster and adoption programs.

It costs $25,000 all thanks to donations and philanthropic gifts.

Meijer is helping with some of the assembly and Catholic Charities is doing the rest.

These are gifts many of those kids may not otherwise enjoy.

"A lot of our parents don't have resources to invest in the extra-curricular stuff. So what may seem very small to some of us, this is huge for them. And, it gives them an opportunity to be a kid. That's what they should be doing right now," the CEO of Catholic Charities, Chris Slater said.

For everything they do, including the bike, tricycle and wagon give away to foster and adoptive children, Catholic Charities West Michigan gets today's One Good Thing.

