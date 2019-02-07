EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — One of the biggest annual parties for our furriest of friends took place not long ago.

The 14th annual BISSELL Blocktail Party raises money to benefit thousands of pets in shelters and rescues in West Michigan and elsewhere.

East Grand Rapids High School's Track and Field Center hosted the get together. It was a well attended event. Our own Laura Hartman and Kamady Rudd are board members and had a good time as well.

The party has a variety of contests and silent auctions and - of course - raises a ton of money to help shelter animals.

The Bissell Blocktail Party - as it does every year - gets today's One Good Thing.

