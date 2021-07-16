One Good Thing: Blue Bridge workout to benefit market program

The 4th annual event helps benefit a program which buys meat and produce from local, Black-owned farms.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. On Monday, you have a chance to break a sweat and help a good cause.

The Barre Code Grand Rapids - a boutique fitness studio - is hosting its 4th annual Blue Bridge outdoor class. $5 of every $15 ticket will benefit the South East Market's Pay-It-Forward program. They use that to buy sustainably raised meat and produce from local, Black farms. They describe the class as a unique format that blends together three styles - cardio, strength training, and restorative. They emphasize positivity and empowerment. And even if you've never been to one of their classes, they say don't be intimidated to take that first step.

Erin Lenau, a Barre Code instructor says, "Because the instructors, myself included, have been trained to modify each of the movements. And so we kind of make it so that any type of person at any level can come in either be challenged a little bit a lot, or just whatever you're coming in that day, whatever feeling you have, that day you can get into this workout, you can feel successful, and you can feel challenged."

One Good Thing to the Barre Code Grand Rapids for their Blue Bridge workout this coming Monday, July 16th from 6pm-8pm, which will benefit the South East Market's Pay-It-Forward program.

From their press release:

Those attending the class should bring their own yoga mat, sneakers, and water. Check in will begin at 5pm and the class will start at 6pm. Guests will receive a complimentary treat from Kona Ica of West Grand Rapids and will be treated to live music from DJ Adrian Butler.

Tickets can be purchased on the eventbrite page. For more information on The Barre Code Grand Rapids, please contact the studio at 616-980-0842 or visit www.thebarrecode.com.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at One Good Thing at 13 on your side dot com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.