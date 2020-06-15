One Good Thing: Boosting workers and communities during COVID-19

A West Michigan business gave everyone raises and donated thousands to local non-profits.

GRAND HAVEN, Michigan — Lots of employers have been doing what they can to help workers and their communities during the pandemic.

RA Miller, or RAMI, is a Grand Haven-based manufacturer that makes radio parts for the military.

A full two months ago, they started paying their workers an extra five dollars an hour, and they committed $12,000 to different area non-profits, too.

Those included 'Love In Action of Tri-Counties', 'The People Center,' 'Kids Food Basket,' 'Mosaic Counseling Center' and 'Fresh Coast Alliance.'

RA Miller CEO Rob Payne said, "Investments in our people and to other families in need will directly benefit the lives and the economy of Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg. Each contribution will help guide their journey through the pandemic."

It's great to see so many local companies like RAMI step up for their workers and our communities. That's why they get today's One Good Thing.

