One Good Thing: Box Out Apparel

A 12 year old's new athletic apparel line will benefit the non-profit that benefited her own mother.

In basketball, the point guard runs the offense. They get the ball to the person who needs it, when they need it. A young West Michigan girl who plays that role on the court, is now playing that role off of it. And the difference she's making matters more than what goes on a scoreboard.

Kyla Charles is a dedicated player. So much so, that when the pandemic hit, the 12 year old Caledonia girl still found a way to play.

"We bought a basketball hoop. I drew lines and would practice nearly every day."

But, with no one to pass to, she decided to get creative in other ways.

"Over quarantine, I did a lot of arts and crafts.

Her mother, Melissa says, "The designs she was making in the beginning were all centered around basketball."

She encouraged Kyla to find some way to bring those designs into the real world.

"And apparel was one way to do that."

That brought about Box Out Apparel. A basketball clothing apparel line of socks, shirts and jerseys... all featuring Kyla's designs, complete with inspirational themes. But, like a point guard who sees an open teammate... Kyla saw an opportunity to help someone else.

"A way to give back during in a way that would be allowed during quarantine - COVID - when volunteering opportunities were kind of limited."

A portion of the proceeds will go to Beautiful You by Profile, which helps women and girls look and feel beautiful during their cancer fights. Women, like Melissa.

"In 2018 I was diagnosed with breast cancer."

Kyla says of Beautiful You, "They were super sweet to her and it was just a great way to give back to them for what they helped my mom with."

Melissa is now in remission. But, she's one of the many who now have permanent hair loss from their treatments.

She says, "When you go through an experience like cancer, it doesn't just change you, it changes everyone around you. And I think one of the things Kyla took from that was how to find the positive and good in a really dark situation."

The line's website launched on Wednesday. But, Kyla is already thinking about her next play... and where to push the ball next.

"I'm hoping to keep expanding and go into volleyball... and I want to keep donating to Beautiful You and keep having fun with what I'm doing."

One Good Thing to Kyla Charles and her Box Out apparel line for what she's doing for Beautiful You by Profile. You can see her apparel line either at her website, boxoutapparel.com, or on her Instagram page.

