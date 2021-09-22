One Good Thing: Brandy's pop can drive

She raised more than a thousand dollars to help the less fortunate.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Sometimes the only think you need to make a difference is an opportunity. Just such an opportunity appeared for a Grand Rapids woman, who made it pay off... ten cents at time.

"You guys are beyond dope. I dont think you understand the half of what you've done," says Brandy Mayweather.

What they've done is help her do something good.

Brandy says, "This was done in three weeks."

It started at work where a co-worker was giving away eight bags of pop cans.

"And I was just like, you know what, I can take them."

Brandy immediately decided that rather than cash them in, invest in some community good will to help people in need.

"I can go ahead and recycle these and feed it to the homeless. I asked Facebook, and it kind of exploded."

She started collecting cans from peoples' homes, local businesses... and opened up to cash donations.

"So I set up a cash app for people to be able to donate plus a Facebook fundraiser."

One local business pitched in 500 dollars.

"That's when I came up with the care bags. They get a toothbrush, toothpaste, gum, a washcloth with soap, and more."

12 hundred dollars, 155 care bags, and a whole lot of pizza later, Brandy had a successful giveaway.

"it just meant so much to me. Everyone wanted to be a part of it. But I still wished I could do more."

Brandy plans on doing it again next year. Just with a bit more lead time... and hopefully, even more involvement.

"If you have initial thought to do something for your community, or just a nice thing, and you don't know what the outcomes gonna be, just do it anyways. You just never know whose life you change that day."

