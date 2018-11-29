What's one of the first lessons you remember as a child? Possibly, look both ways before you cross a street. Well, at Alpine and Leonard, there's a woman out there helping you crossing safely.

Meet Brenda. She's a crossing guard at Alpine Avenue and Leonard Street. According to a Facebook post - with a ton of positive comments - she's out there every day. The person who submitted her says she's uplifting, and her personality shines every day. She not only helps kids every morning and afternoon, one person comments about seeing her go out of her way to help an elderly man. They call Brenda a breath of fresh air. Thumbs up to you " Super wonderful crossing guard lady on the Westside

And to show their appreciation, people in the area did a fundraiser a year or so ago called, "Boots for Brenda." They were able to buy her - of course - new boots, and a few other things as well. Brenda the Crossing Guard gets today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live

