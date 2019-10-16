GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween preps are underway. That includes efforts to make sure every child can enjoy the holiday.

At Mary Free Bed, they're welcoming volunteers to help build custom wheelchair costumes. Volunteers are joined by a local construction company and college engineering students.

Trains, trucks, baby sharks and other ideas are brought to life ahead of the Halloween Heroes Parade on Oct. 26.

If interested, you can show up on Fridays and Saturdays this month, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ives Hunting Center.

Everyone making sure every child can enjoy Halloween through the Mary Free Bed wheelchair costume build gets today's One Good Thing.

