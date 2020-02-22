GREENVILLE, Michigan — A quick congrats to a local wrestler who hit a milestone not too long ago. He can also say he's now carrying on the family tradition.

Greenville High Schoool junior, Caden Peterman, notched his 100th varsity win. But, that's just the start of it. I'm told Caden's father, Brett, was also a wrestler for Greenville and also had 100 varsity wins. They're the first father-son duo to pull that off at the school. AND, they were both coached by Paul Johnson. Brett is currently an assistant coach for the team.

Congrats to Caden Peterman, who also just won a district title a few days ago. You - and your father - get today's One Good Thing.

