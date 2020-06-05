LOWELL, Michigan — A Lowell business rallied the community to help other local businesses.

Canfield Plumbing and Heating started a campaign on its Facebook page, asking people to buy gift cards from local restaurants, massage therapists, etc.

Then, they said if you sent them a picture of your gift card... they would buy another one - up to 50 dollars and send it to you. In two weeks, they say they bought more than 550 gift cards worth nearly $25,000. With the $28,000 worth of gift cards purchased initially by people... that's $53,000 pumped into the local economy.

There are a lot of businesses, people and communities that are struggling right now. Canfield Plumbing and Heating in Lowell gets today's One Good Thing for helping as many of them as possible.

