One Good Thing: Car dealership helps food pantry

Subaru of Muskegon donated $1,000 to help keep people fed.

MUSKEGON, Michigan — A local auto group recently stepped up to help keep people fed.

Ottawa County Mental Health has a small pantry for clients. It was running low. Subaru of Muskegon heard about that, and immediately donated a thousand dollars to help them out. General Manager, Mike Kaffenberger says, "Those struggling with mental illness have enough to deal with. We hope this donation eases their burden during this tremendously difficult time. Their focus should be healing not worrying where their next meal is coming from."

This effort is based on Subaru's nation-wide 'Feed America' program. Through that effort, they've donated 50 million meals all over the country.

Subaru of Muskegon and the My Auto Group get today's One Good Thing for helping out Ottawa County Mental Health food pantry.

