One Good Thing: Catholic schools 'Welcome Scholarships'

If you've ever considered a Catholic education for your child, there's a new incentive.

If you have a young child and are thinking about enrolling them in Catholic School, now may be the time.

The Diocese of Grand Rapids is bringing back its "Welcome Scholarships" for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

They're available to every new preschool and kindergarten student registered in a parish within the diocese, has never received a "Welcome Scholarship" before, and doesn't already have a sibling enrolled.

They're worth up to $750 toward tuition for kindergartners and $250 for preschoolers.

David Faber is superintendent of Catholic Schools in the diocese. He says, "We are eager to share the blessing of Catholic school education with every family who desires it. The Welcome Scholarship encourages families to choose this life-giving education for their children right from the start."

The Grand Rapids Catholic Diocese "Welcome Scholarships" get today's One Good Thing. To apply, go to catholicschools4u.org.

