One Good Thing: Celebrating 60 in the hospital

COVID-19 diagnoses derailed their anniversary plans. A local chef and their hospital helped them celebrate from their beds.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Today we celebrate a milestone moment that was made more special by a well-known, local chef.

This is Robert and Juanita Baltierrez. You can see they are both in a hospital room. That's because they are both recovering from COVID-19 at Spectrum Health.

Yesterday was also their 60th wedding anniversary. They had plans to celebrate — plans which did not include being hospitalized. But, Chef Jenna from Amore Trattoria Italiana in Comstock Park stepped in to make the day special.

Judging by the photos, she provided a meal worthy of 60 years of marriage, all while still being cared for by the medical professionals at Spectrum.

As you can imagine, this Facebook post from Spectrum has gone crazy already. It's still up if you'd like to wish them a happy anniversary.

One Good Thing to Chef Jenna for continuing to be an amazing person and to Spectrum for coordinating. And to Robert and Juanita, happy anniversary.

