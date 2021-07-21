One Good Thing: Chalk art to celebrate Grand Haven Area Community Foundation

The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A year-long celebration continued on the lakeshore today.

The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Today's event was a chalk drawing in front of the Farmers Market. They've been handing out chalk at various events for the past month. This is the final day. Myself and several members of our morning team got artistic. Jay Plyburn's lighthouse put us all to shame. Area kids were involved, too. And there was a definite theme.

Hadley Streng, GFACF President says, "And we're just asking people to draw what makes our community special. So whether that's a location in the community or you know, different activities they do in the community and then to share those with us. So we've got lots of art on the sidewalks around town."

They also highlighted their work with the Farmers Market, supporting the "food navigator program," which helps educate people on healthy choices and the "Power of Produce" program, which helps kids choose their own vegetables.

One Good Thing to the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation for its 50 years of service to the area and their ongoing birthday celebration. We had fun at the chalk drawing today.

