One Good Thing: Children's cancer center named for Ethie Haworth

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A local hospital recently recognized someone who's been doing a lot of good for a long time.

Spectrum Health has named it's Helen DeVos Children's Hospital children's cancer center after Ethie Haworth. Ethie and her husband, Dick, have been friends of the center since their grandson got cancer 17 years ago. She's described as a hands-on volunteer. That's in addition to the significant financial contributions they've made through the years, that include endowments for things like the Pediatric Oncology Innovative Therapeutic Clinic... it's medical director... and the Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Services Center.

Places like Helen DeVos Children's Hospital are able to do their work because of people like Ethie Haworth. She gets today's One Good Thing.

