One Good Thing: Chuck and Fixall Electric

Angie Karsten - who is actually a friend of mine - was having a rough day. Her pool pump broke and she was trying to get it fixed quick before heading out of town. She got referred to Fixall Electric in the Butterworth Industrial area. She admits, she thought it looked a bit run down. But, then she met Chuck. She says Chuck was friendly, knowledgeable, caring, and made her feel as if she was his best customer. She says he quickly fixed what was actually a small issue. When she asked, "How much?" Chuck told her she could just add a few bucks to his donut account.. Angie finishes by saying, "15 dollars later I had a fixed pump - which he carried back out to my car for me - an attitude adjustment and a very thankful heart. Chuck probably has no idea how much his friendliness and attentive customer service changed my mood today."