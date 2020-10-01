CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — I got a Facebook message recently telling me about the faith-based organization, City Impact in Cedar Springs.

The person writes: "They do so much good for our small community of Cedar Springs. And everything is donated with so much love! It is all love activated. Can't say enough good about Kelley and Jonathon Bergsma and all the volunteers! They have bible studies, celebrate recovery, support, grocery deliveries, SO AWESOME!"

On their website, they say, "City Impact is our locally-focused outreach where we work to be the good neighbor that Jesus has encouraged us to be. We are all called to use what we have to serve others in practical, measurable ways that show them God's love."

And if you look on their website, they are doing a lot to benefit the people of that community. City Impact of Cedar Springs gets today's One Good Thing.

