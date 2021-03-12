One Good Thing: Clara's Cookies

She's selling cookies to help fund adoptions.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A woman and her business have been doing a lot of good for orphans...and in a tasty way.

This is Rebecca Cruttenden. She is the founder of Clara's Cookies and Team Orphans. She uses proceeds from her cookie sales to fund financial grants to help people adopt children. On her website, she says they've raised more than $280,000 through the sale of nearly 100,000 cookies!

The submitter wrote to me, "Rebecca is a remarkable woman. So far my wife is a runner and started buying the cookies because they're like protein bars. Once she met Rebecca she was so impressed that she now is one of the volunteers who makes the cookies out at Camp Rogers."

Rebecca is also a competitor in Iron Man competitions. She started making the cookies in 2013 for training. The name "Clara's Cookies" comes from a Bulgarian girl whose family was able to adopt her with help from a grant funded by Rebecca's third Ironman donation. She and her husband have three adopted children of their own.

Rebecca Cruttenden and her "Clara's Cookies" get today's One Good Thing. if you'd like to learn more, go to claracookies.com.

Very quickly - if you haven't heard - today is my last day with 13 On Your Side...and this has been the final One Good Thing. Thank you for embracing this positive news segment. I hope you've enjoyed, because I've enjoyed bringing it to you.

