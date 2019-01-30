GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cops do a lot more than catch bad guys. And firefighters do more than put out fires.

Quite literally - they help clean up their towns. This was posted to social media a few weeks back. GRPD and the GR Fire Department were helping the Graffiti Abatement team. There were some bad stuff put up at Lexington School. So, they stepped up to help get it off of there. And just so you know, that Graffiti Abatement Team is available - free of charge - if you need something removed.

If you see graffiti in progress, call 911. If you need help after the fact, go HERE. GRPD, Fire and the Abatement Team all get today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

