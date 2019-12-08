NEWAYGO, Michigan — Pigskin is in the air, folks. Football season is almost here. And for one man, it will be his 52nd year patrolling a sideline.

Newaygo assistant varsity coach John Goodin began blowing the whistle in 1967. He hasn't missed a season since. Most of his career was spent at Tri-County. He retired as an educator there 19 years ago and has been with Newaygo ever since. Kathy Goodin wrote into nominate him. She says he loves the game and the kids. She says his passion for both is 'over the top.'

Kids don't become quality people by accident. They need good coaches and mentors like John Goodin. He gets today's One Good Thing.

