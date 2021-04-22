One Good Thing: Comfort for Kids

A local child who was helped by a local hospital is giving back and you can help.

Today I want to tell you about a young boy, his mission, and how you can help him.

Curtis Oosterhart was born with an abnormal heart valve. He has recently had multiple trips to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital and multiple procedures.

During his time there, he and his family were amazed by the care the Helen DeVos team showed them, which included activities, entertainment, and a blanket Curtis won during a bingo game.

That blanket has become very special. Now, he wants to return the favor. They're calling it "Comfort for Kids."

He's now collecting blankets and toys to donate right back to the hospital, specifically, no-sew fleece blankets. Though they have collected many blankets and toys, they're still taking them in until the end of the month.

In fact, on Saturday, April 24, they'll be at Fruitport Edgewood Elementary School in the parking lot from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

13 On Your Side anchor, Nick LaFave, will be following up with Curtis to see how the "Comfort for Kids" drive did. For more information or to give back, go to their EVENT PAGE.

