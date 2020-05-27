One Good Thing: 'Coming Together While Staying Apart'

The fundraiser lets kids use a locally-developed app to dance and raise money during the pandemic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — A new app is letting kids have fun and raise money to help in the pandemic.

Kids from 12 different National Heritage Academy schools in Kent, Ottawa, and Muskegon Counties are dancing to songs through the app, Groove.

It was developed by two Grand Rapids entrepreneurs. The competition is called "Coming Together While Staying Apart."

Every dance the kids upload through app triggers a donation to the West Michigan Hero Fund.

That's being run by Hope Network and supports healthcare workers on the frontline of the pandemic.

You can also vote on your favorite performance. One student from each charter academy will win $100. The top three N-H-A schools with the most dances will get cash prizes. The competition ends on June 5th. The top vote-getter will win $10,000!

In addition to NHA founder and CEO J.C. Huizenga... some other groups sponsoring the idea include Amway, BISSELL, Lacks Enterprises, and Rockford Construction.

Kids dancing, cash prizes for schools, and raising money for frontline workers. "Coming Together While Staying Apart" and The Groove app get today's One Good Thing.

