One Good Thing: Consumers covering some zoo entry costs

If you plan on going to Binder Park Zoon on Saturday, get there early.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. If you are planning on going to Binder Park Zoon in Battle Creek tomorrow, get there early.

That's because Consumers Energy is covering the cost of entry for the first 2,500 visitors. They did it this morning, too. Consumers says it's a way to say thank you to the public and offer them a reprieve as they continue efforts to get the power back to everyone after this week's storms. The zoo opens at 9 a.m. and you do not need to live in Battle Creek or be a Consumers customer to have your entry covered. So - get there early.

Roger Curtis with Consumers says, "As more than 500 crews work around the clock to restore power throughout Michigan's lower peninsula, our teams are also working to help customers directly in their communities. Sometimes, that can mean getting out of the house and making memories. Binder Park Zoo graciously offered to partner with us in this effort and welcome guests who may have been impacted by the severe storms this week."

One Good Thing to Consumers Energy for covering entry fees for a total of five thousand people to Binder Park Zoo today and tomorrow.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.