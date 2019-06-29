GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Consumers Energy Student Art Competition gets today's One Good Thing.

Project 1, the off-year ArtPrize replacement will feature some amazing art by some amazing local students.

Ten Grand Rapids Public School students were selected in the annual Consumers Energy Art Competition.

The pieces had to include these themes

Energy efficiency

Renewable energy

Sustainability

The finalists were judged by a panel of art professionals from Kendall College of Art & Design at Ferris State University, Grand Rapids Community College and Grand Valley State University.

The pieces will be on display this fall during Project 1.

The top winner and the winner of a "people's choice" online contest will be announced September 7.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.