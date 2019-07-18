GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There's no NBA or college basketball right now. But that's not stopping some cops and kids from shooting a few.

I saw this one posted to the We Are Westsiders page a little while back.

Felicia Skie says every single summer of every single year, some nice young officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department stop by their block on McReynolds Avenue and shoot some hoops with her son and his neighborhood friends.

You can see from the video, the police have no qualms about going one on one and posting up.

I didn't see any hard picks, though. So - that's good.

Good to see everyone having fun, and building positive relationships.

Streetball along McReynolds gets today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.