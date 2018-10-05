It's always great when you can pair a good time that raises money for a good cause. That's exactly what's happening this Friday in Hudsonville.

The fourth annual Cornhole for a Cure is happening at the soccer complex in Hudsonville. It's a fundraiser to support families with children who've been diagnosed with San Fillipo Syndrome, a rare genetic disease. It was started by the Mulder Family, whose two sons Caleb and Jarod are living with the condition. Money raised helps pay for medical equipment, travel, general expenses and a drug trial taking place in GR next year. They've got a full 64 team field, so it should be a good time.

Cornhole for A Cure gets today's One Good Thing.

