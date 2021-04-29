One Good Thing: Couple talks about kidney donation journey

He gave the gift of life to the person with whom he chose to spend his life with.

HOWARD CITY, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Today... a man who chose to give the gift of life to the person with whom he's chosen to spend his life.

Heather Luchies said, "It's really strange, but I was confident the whole time."

Todd Luchies said, "I didn't know what to think."

About four years ago, Heather went into renal failure due to Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) - a condition she's had since she was a teenager.

Todd said the woman who loved to take adventures and who he could barely keep up with, could barely get off the couch because she needed a kidney.

And she found one, from her own husband and it's been a complete success.

"There's not a more beautiful gift that you can receive from a husband; from anybody," Heather said.

Todd replied, "I keep saying to people that if I had three of them, I'd give them to a perfectly good stranger, cause we only need one. I was just happy to do it. I'd do it again."

One Good Thing to Heather and Todd Luchies for sharing their transplant story. April is Gift of Life Month.

If you're not already signed up to be an organ donor... or you'd like to possibly be a live organ donor, go to GIFT OF LIFE MICHIGAN for more information.