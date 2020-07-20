One Good Thing: COVID-19 relief donation to Grand Rapids Chamber

The $15,000 check came from the #ShankTheVirus campaign.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A lot of organizations are helping businesses and community members get through the pandemic — and one local business just got a good shot in the arm.

The above photo is a check presentation of $15,000 to the Greater Grand Rapids Chamber Foundation Rapid Response Relief Fund. The money is from Carl's Golfland out of Detroit, which has pledged more than $600,000 to organizations all over the country involved in COVID-19 relief efforts. They call it their “Shank the Virus” campaign.

The Chamber Relief Fund supports small businesses with five to 25 employees that may not be eligible for state or federal assistance. Their grants are worth $5,000 to $10,000.

the Greater Grand Rapids Chamber Foundation Rapid Response Relief Fund and the Carl's Golfland Shank the Virus Campaign get today's One Good Thing.

