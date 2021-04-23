One Good Thing: Coworker help mother & daughter after fire

The Tyson employees made sure they were taken care of after they lost everything.

ZEELAND, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Kudos to a local employer and it's workers who stepped up for a team member when it counted.

In the cold of January, Lisa Wisniewski-Bosworth's apartment complex caught fire. She and her daughter lost everything they had. They weren't hurt. But they had nothing left.

Lisa works at the Tyson plant in Zeeland and her co-workers stepped up immediately by providing her with food, clothing, and cash.

The plant chaplain, Judy Nelson, called Lisa daily to see how she was doing and offered support, including setting up food from Hungry For Christ, which is a food distribution ministry that Tyson donates to.

One Good Thing to Tyson in Zeeland and the team members there for helping out Lisa and her daughter when they needed it.

One more thing - Lisa also applied for a Tyson Helping Hands grant. It helps employees who are facing financial hardship due to unforeseen circumstances.