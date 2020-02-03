HOLLAND, Michigan — Monday's One Good Thing is a local restaurant that regularly gives back to the community and people they serve.

I got an email about Crazy Horse in Holland. They ask people to pin a dollar on the wall when they come in. All that money is collected and donated to a local family in need or some kind of cause.

For example, they raised money for a man named Ruben and his family. Recently, he was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer and hasn't been able to get back to work.

They raised close to $5,000 to help his family with medical expenses.

This is just a small sampling of what they do throughout the year. On their Facebook page they said they "pride themselves in giving back to the community to which they belong."

Crazy Horse Restaurant in Holland gets today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live — email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

And remember the One Good Thing Facebook page where you can see more One Good Things that don't make it to air.

Yesterday's One Good Thing:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.