GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Some West Michigan school students are getting the chance to visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum thanks a local energy company.

Crystal Flash is underwriting the bussing costs to get rural students into town to take part in educational programs at the museum. Some Lowell Cherry Creek Elementary students made a recent visit thanks to that grant—which is available until the end of the year.

One-hundred and fifty students attended on this particular day. A Crystal Flash executive said,"We hope that through this partnership with the GRPM we could lessen this gap and provide an impact on our rural communities."

Safe to say: You are! The Crystal Flash grant getting rural kids to the Grand Rapids Public Museum gets today's One Good Thing!

