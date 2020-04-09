One Good Thing: Cub Cadet rewards couple for their good deed

They helped an elderly couple clean their lawn. Cub Cadet heard about their generosity.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Got a great updated to an OGT we did in June.

That's when we told you about a neighborhood effort to help Martha Cressey's parents clean-up their yard. Her father was sick, and her mom was taking care of them. Well, the good folks at Cub Cadet heard about it and wanted to do something, too. They found the couple who organized the effort--Robert and Heather Guack--and hooked them up with a brand new Cub Cadet Lawn Tractor.

Cub Cadet wrote to me, "We were so touched by this gesture to a deserving elderly couple and wanted to give back to those who gave of themselves. We reached out to Martha, who connected with the Guacks and have gifted them a Cub Cadet lawn tractor. Thank you for sharing this story- much needed positivity in turbulent times."

First - you're welcome. Second, sometimes--oftentimes--one good thing leads to another. This is one of those times. One Good Thing again to the Guaks, and to Cub Cadet for gifting them that new tractor.

