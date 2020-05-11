One Good Thing: Curbside vaccinations

Spectrum Health has dozens of sites all over West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

Spectrum Health is trying to make that as easy as possible. They've set up curb-side vaccinations at more than 40 locations across West Michigan. And it's not just flu vaccines. 16 different vaccines are available, including childhood vaccinations. They say this is one of the first programs of its kind in the Midwest. You can make an appointment through their My Chart website. Most visits take about 10 minutes.

Spectrum representatives say this program is especially important because so many people fell behind on their vaccines during the pandemic.

For making it easier to get vaccines and stay healthy - especially during COVID - the Spectrum curbside vaccine program gets today's One Good Thing.

