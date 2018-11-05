GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Nurses are heroes. And this week happens to be Nurses Week.' At Mercy Health, a family who started an award foundation specific for nurses was on campus.

DAISY Awards recognize nurses who do particularly outstanding work on behalf of their patients. It was established by the Barnes Family, in honor of J Patrick Barnes, who died at 33 of an auto-immune disease. The Barnes Family met with past winners from both Mercy Heath St. Mary's and Mercy Health Muskegon and had a special reception. Mark Barnes said of the nurses, "It's the little things you do - hold a patient's hand - but you are doing more than just your job."

More than a million nurses have been nominated for DAISY Awards nation-wide. If you'd like to nominate one, go HERE. DAISY Awards and the local hospitals who present them get today's One Good Thing.

