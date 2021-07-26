One Good Thing: Day of Caring nominations now open

The United Way of the Lakeshore needs some project ideas.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Do you know someone who could use a hand? This is your chance to help them.

The United Way of the Lakeshore is now taking nominations for their yearly "Day of Caring." It will be on Saturday, Sept. 10. But they need the submissions now. They say they're looking for all kinds of nominations - fix-ups for playgrounds, baseball fields, veterans' homes. They say they're open to all kinds of ideas, but need people in the community to "speak up for their neighbors, their families and their community spaces."

Project nominations can be done online or through email. Community Engagement Director, Dominique Bunker, says Day of Caring is a "chance for the entire community to come together. We all have that moment when we are driving around our community and we see a park or a house that needs some care, and we think 'somebody should help fix that' and that's exactly what happens on Day of Caring. So if you've seen one of those spots, and had that thought, be sure to let us know."

One Good Thing to the United Way of the Lakeshore's Day of Caring, upcoming on Sept. 10. To nominate a project, click here.

