One Good Thing: Deputies show girl she can be an officer

Evalyn said she wished she was a boy so she could be a cop. Now she knows she can already be one.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Today, we have a reminder that girls can do anything they want.

Word got to Kent County Sheriff Michelle Lajoye-Young that 4-year-old Evalyn said she wished she was a boy, so she could be a police officer. The sheriff sent two deputies to meet the girl and her sister, to let Evalyn know she doesn't need to be a boy to do the job. They checked out a cruiser, learned about police dogs and horses and even got a few gifts.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff said, "To Evalyn and all the little girls out there who want to be to be police officers, we hope you follow your dream and join the countless female officers who serve their communities each day with patience, compassion, and empathy. We believe in you!"

As do we. As a girl-dad myself happy to give One Good Thing to Evalyn, her dreams, and all our female law enforcement officers.

