GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — I'm making an exception on today's One Good Thing. Normally, I need pictures to tell a story.

Today, I just want to read what someone wrote to me:

"Nick, I'm a board member for a new nonprofit called Derek's Place; a Recovery Cafe. We held a taco dinner fundraiser recently. Only 15 people showed up. We had enough food to serve 150. So, Theresa Adkison - the founder whose son passed from a heroin overdose and whose name the nonprofit is named for - decided she wasn't letting the food go to waste.

She took it down to Heartside Park and - long story short - after explaining to the group of homeless she was feeding, one gentleman asked to speak to her privately. He handed her crumpled up dollar bills. She said she couldn't take his money. He explained that after hearing her tell the story about the failed fundraiser and what she was trying to accomplish, they took up a collection and wanted to help the best they could. There were five crumpled $1 bills, and they insisted she have it because they know how much a place such as Derek's Place is needed."

Today's One Good Thing goes to Derek's Place, Theresa Adkison, her late son Derek, and the people at Heartside Park who gave the very little they had to nascent nonprofit trying to help people.

