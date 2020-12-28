One Good Thing: Despite COVID-19, Santa still visits HDCH

They needed a one-year stand-in for the man in the red suit.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. I'm back, and so is One Good Thing. This week, I want to get through a few Christmas-time OGT's.

About 80 families spent the holidays in the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital NICU. And on one night, they were joined by Santa.

The hospital's Child Life Team and the March of Dimes made it happen. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Santa actually needed a stand-in this year, and it had to be a member of the NICU crew. So, registered nurse Jason Yakes donned the red outfit.

He went room to room, taking pictures and meeting with kids and their families. Amy Nyberg, March of Dimes NICU family support program coordinator, said they weren't sure they were going to get the event to happen this year. But they did, and she called it the 'best gift ever.'

One Good Thing to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, the March of Dimes, and Santa's stand-in, Jason Yates.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.