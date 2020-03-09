One Good Thing: Donation to keep Ionia Free Fair going

A restaurant owner donated $10,000.

IONIA, Michigan — A yearly tradition will be back, thanks in large part to a local business owner.

The Ionia Free Fair, like so many other things, was canceled because of COVID 19 this year.

The local McDonald's held a marathon, 24 hour fundraiser to keep it going for next year. They raised $3,500. Then, the franchise owner, Keith Berg, kicked in another $10,000. He says, "The Ionia Free Fair is an iconic part of our community, and we want to step in and do our part in helping any effort toward returning the fair in 2021" Berg, who owns several McDonald's locations, went on to say, "Helping our neighbors and helping in our community is part of the fabric of who McDonald's is and how we view our role in our own communities."

So many events - like the Ionia Free Fair - will be back because of people like Keith Berg. He gets today's One Good Thing.

