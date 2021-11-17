One Good Thing: Donation will help keep people warm

A local car dealership collected winter clothing for the month of October.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. The really cold days are nearly upon us. But a local car dealership is helping to keep people warm.

Betten Baker Muskegon spent all October collecting gloves, mittens and new blankets. They capped off the collection with an Trunk-or-Treating event, where they asked everyone to come with a contribution to the cause.

Everyone who donated was entered into a drawing to win a Yeti Tundra Cooler. Also, the dealership matched all donations up to $2,000. Everything they raised went to help the Muskegon Rescue Mission.

General Manager Adam Hayford said, "We wanted to partner with the Muskegon Rescue Mission, as it is an amazing organization that does so much good. We know the need is great and our team is eager to help."

One Good Thing to Betten Baker Muskegon for their month-long drive to collect warm winter weather clothing for the Muskegon Rescue Mission.

