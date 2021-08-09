One Good Thing: Don't let cancer be bigger than you

Blankets and positive messages for local cancer patients.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A message of hope is being sent to cancer patients on the lakeshore.

For years, My Subaru of Muskegon hand-delivered blankets to people battling cancer at the Johnson Cancer Center at Mercy Health. With the pandemic, they've had to adjust. So, they mailed them. Nationwide, Subaru of American hopes to mail 40-thousand blankets. My Subaru of Muskegon sales manager Bill Ferry says they're sending along the message, "Cancer is big. Just don't let it be bigger than you." The blankets are the result of a relationship between Subaru of America and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society that started in 2016. In that time, they've delivered more than 167-thousand blankets, with thousands of hand-written notes of encouragement.

One Good Thing to My Subaru of Muskegon for - again - taking part in that nationwide effort to deliver blankets to cancer patients in the area.

