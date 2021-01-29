One Good Thing: Dozens of scholarship opportunities in Kent County

Education and training past high school can be expensive. There's help.

If you or your child live in Kent County, and are looking for financial help to pay for education or training past high school, listen up.

Right now, you can apply for more than 80 scholarships through the Grand Rapids Community Foundation by filling out just one application. Last year, the Community Foundation awarded one-point-one-six million dollars in scholarships to 449 students. So, this is real money that can help. They say students of all backgrounds, G-P-As and levels of education from both public and private institutions are eligible. You can also apply if you're planning on undergraduate, graduate degrees or technical training certificates.

This money, by the way, is available because of contributions from community who make the scholarships happen.

One Good Thing to the people who donate money to make this scholarships reality, and the Grand Rapids Community Foundation handling it all. you can apply through March first.