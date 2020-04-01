GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A doctor from the Grand Rapids area earned a big accomplishment to close out 2019.

Dr. Jacobus Donders is the chief psychologist at Mary Free Bed Hospital. The National Academy of Neuropsychology awarded him with the Ralph M Reitan Award for Clinical Excellence. The honor is for his significant contributions to the field.

Mary Free Bed says Dr. Donders heads their team of psychologists, who work with patients and their families to help them adjust to hospitalization and cope with various challenges.

Congrats to Dr. Donders on his award. He gets today's One Good Thing.

