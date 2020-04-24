IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Today's OGT is a drive-thru pay it forward that went further than was probably predicted.

This is Mike Cronk. He's a well known, well liked police officer in Ionia. He put this on Facebook just yesterday.

"Dear F-150 family at BK - Ionia,

"Today, I decided to make a Burger King run. My total was $22.00. An amazing act of kindness came from your F-150 ￼directly in front of me. You paid for the whole thing! I'm sure it was a shock to see the bill and you probably thought, "What is this guy eating??" But, you never second guessed it and you showed unconditional love.

"Now, what you didn't know was that I was actually buying lunch for a couple of Ionia students to help brighten their day. What you did for me actually was for a bigger cause. You were part of a team sharing love that reached beyond my patrol car!

"I got this card from them. It belongs to you too. So, from me and my student to you, THANK YOU!

"Ps. My Oreo shake was even better with a smile!"

Mike is a good guy who's always helping kids. Nice to see someone unknowingly helping him to do so. That's today's One Good Thing.

