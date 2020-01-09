One Good Thing: Ear Savers for Mercy Health St. Mary's

They wear masks all day long. Yanfeng dropped off some ear savers to save those ears.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For some of us, wearing a mask for a few minutes can be uncomfortable. Now, think about people who have to it all day.

That's why this Facebook post caught my eye. St. Mary's Foundation thanked Yanfeng for their donation of ear savers for the folks who work at Mercy Health St. Mary's. They wrote in part, "Ear savers provide comfort by relieving tension from mask straps that tug on ears and ensure masks are kept in place for our colleges."

They end with a few hashtags: Heroes Among Us and You Are Remarkable.

Yes, they are. To both the people wearing masks all day, every day at Mercy Health St. Mary's and the folks from Yanfeng who made it a little more comfortable for them you call get today's One Good Thing.

