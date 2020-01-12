One Good Thing: Emily and Delaney

The GVSU grads took home a national honor.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A pair of GVSU graduates recently received a national honor.

Emily Gagnon and Delaney MacKenzie received the Public Relations Society of America Foundation's National Gold Key Award.

It recognizes outstanding Public Relations Student Society of America members; Specifically for their high-level academic achievement and leadership.

This is the organizations highest individual honor. The two were members of the Grand Valley Chapter while in school, and continue to be involved after graduation.

Delaney is now a Communications Associate for 8THIRTYFOUR. Emily is now a Digital Marketing Specialist at LEAD Marketing Agency.

Emily and Delaney, congrats on your recent award. You get today's One Good Thing.

