GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Staff and volunteers at Emmanuel Hospice donated homemade treats to its patients and their families for its annual cookie bake this holiday season.

Everyone who takes part donates three or four dozen. Each patient gets about a dozen, along with a handmade Christmas card from Emmanuel Hospice's "Care Ladies." That's a group who makes monthly cards for birthdays, anniversaries and holidays, like Christmas.

They estimate they made 140 plates that got delivered this year.

One Good Thing to all the staff and volunteers are Emmanuel Hospice who made Christmas a little merrier for their patients.

