One Good Thing: Emmanuel Hospice Volunteers

They're getting creative during the pandemic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

A lot has changed during COVID. Including end-of-life care.

At Emmanuel Hospice, they've had to get creative. They say a lot of their volunteers are providing support in new ways. They explain some are doing weekly, drive-thru COVID testing for staff. Others are setting up virtual visits with patients and their families. Some are doing monthly bereavement calls to check in on families to see how they're doing after a loss. And still others, are doing weekly mailings and sorting tasks from home.

Volunteer Services Manager Jackie Chandler says of their volunteers, "Even if serving from afar, it's important they know how essential they are to our organization and our philosophy of care."

Our end-of-life care facilities and their volunteers are working doubly hard these days. The folks at Emmanuel Hospice get today's One Good Thing.

