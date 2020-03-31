GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — End of life care was already a trying time that the pandemic just complicates. Today, we have a loving example that tries to ease that pain.

Emmanuel Hospice has created a series of YouTube videos for patients and families. And they're offering you the chance to do the same. Currently they have 10 videos up that contain songs spiritual readings, calming techniques, even a nature walk. It's a way for Emmanuel to continue its therapies, even while some of its workers aren't considered 'essential,' and have to visit virtually.

Again, they're encouraging anyone to record a video to send a message to the patients and their families. Just go here.

