One Good Thing: Empty the Shelters is coming

BISSELL says it will be the largest ETS event they've ever had.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. If you've thought about adopting a pet, now may be the time.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation is about to run it's largest "Empty The Shelters" event ever. More than 200 shelters in 36 different states will be participating - that includes 41 organizations here in Michigan.

BISSELL Pet Foundation placed more than 18,000 pets last year. This year, adoption fees will be $25 or less. This is going to run for just five days starting on May 5 through May 9.

Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation says, "Empty the Shelters not only helps our shelter partners free up space in their facilities, but it places pets in permanent homes. It's a win-win for everyone involved…our partners, ETS adopters, and most importantly, the pets."

One Good Thing to BISSELL Pet Foundation and this year's Empty the Shelters event starting on May 5. If you want more information, including which shelters are participating, go HERE.